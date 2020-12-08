More herbal products that might be contaminated by deadly bacteria are recalled

For the second time in a week, WishGarden Herbs recalled a product — actually, two this time — on the possibility of Cronobacter sakazakii bacterial contamination.

The WishGarden-written, FDA-posted recall notice says the potential problem with Cord Care Powder and Goldenseal Powder, just as with previously recalled Happy Ducts Compress, is “a supply chain issue.”

“Use of these products, when contaminated with this bacteria, may cause serious infections with severe outcomes, including death, especially in vulnerable patients with compromised immune systems and infants.”

Both Cord Care and Goldenseal powders come in 1-ounce containers and are rubbed on the skin.

The recalled Cord Care Powder, used to dry umbilical cords, has lot Nos. P227 through P235 and carry UPC No. 6-56490-24730-4.

WishGarden Herbs Cord Care Powder label FDA

Recalled Goldenseal Powder has lot Nos. P116 through P120 and UPC No. 6-56490-64137-9.

WishGarden Herbs Goldenseal Powder label FDA

If you have either recalled powder, don’t use it or stop if you’ve started. Get a full refund by mailing it to WishGarden Herbs, 321 S. Taylor Ave. Suite 100 Louisville, CO 80027. If you have questions about this recall, call the company at 720-889-9878, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time or email recall@wishgardenherbs.com.

If you suffer a medical problem from this or any other drug, you should first contact a medical professional. Then report the problem to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either via the FDA website or by a form obtained at 800-332-1088.

