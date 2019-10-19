Health Care

Zantac being recalled in the United States and Canada for carcinogen impurity

Wilfredo Lee AP

Zantac OTC, the over-the-counter name brand version of the digestive drug ranitidine, is being recalled by Sanofi while the effects of probable carcinogen NDMA are investigated.

“The company is working with health authorities to determine the level and extent of the recall,” Sanofi wrote on its website Friday.

Because its own testing hasn’t give a clear answer so far, the company said, “Sanofi has made the decision to conduct the voluntary recall in the U.S. and Canada as the investigation continues.”

Without conclusive testing, the FDA hasn’t given a solid yay or nay on NDMA’s effects in ranitidine.

This is the third recall of ranitidine related to NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine). Prescription ranitidine got pulled by Sandoz on Sept. 23. Two days later, Apotex announced a recall of the ranitidine sold as the store brands in Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

CVS stopped selling Zantac and its CVS Health brand ranitidine, a sale suspension that wasn’t a recall (customers with the drugs weren’t told to dispose of them). Walmart stopped selling Zantac on Oct. 2.

