More than 64,000 pounds of beef recalled after tests reveal a deadly version of E. coli

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Beef manufacturer Pride of Florida recalled 64,797 pounds of raw beef after a sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

According to the Friday-posted USDA recall notice, by the time the company based in Raiford learned from its testing lab of the positive sample, the beef from which the sample came already had shipped to commercial distributors and a cold storage warehouse in Florida.

This version of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps and can also bring HUS (hemolytic uremic syndrome), a form of kidney failure that can be deadly.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Most of the recalled products were distributed by Southeast Protein Purveyors, an Auburndale company. For the exact case codes and pack dates, click here.

The list includes: 1-pound chubs of Circle A Brand 85-15 Lean Ground Beef; 1-pound chubs of Circle A Brand 80/20 Ground Beef; 20-ounce packages of Clark’s 5 Chopped Beef Steaks; 17.5-pound packages of Clark’s 5 Chopped Pepper Steaks; Southeast Protein Purveyor Ground Beef Patties; Southeast Protein Purveyor 81/19 Ground Beef; and Southeast Protein Purveyors 80-20 Ground Beef.

All have “EST. 18506” inside the USDA inspection mark.

These products should be tossed or returned to the place of sale for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Pride of Florida Chief Administrator Officer Denise Kiminki, 813-324-8733.