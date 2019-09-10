This milk of magnesia recalled due to chance of ‘life-threatening infections’

How FDA drug recalls work The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

The recall notice announcing two lots of Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension cites concerns about microbial contamination. But it also explains a bigger issue at stake: the constipation aid is sold in stores, but sent to clinics and hospitals.

“...the patient population most likely to use the product are likely immunocompromised,” the manufacturer-written, FDA-posted recall notice says. “Patients with compromised immune systems, such as patients in hospitals and nursing homes, have a higher probability of developing potentially life-threatening infections after taking a contaminated product.”

Manufacturer Plastikon Healthcare pulled the trigger on this recall after finding lot Nos. 19027D and 19027E, expiration date July 2021, didn’t meet company standards for microbial count. Major Pharmaceuticals labeled and distributed the constipation aid in 100-cup cartons.

Top of the single dose cups of Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension FDA

Clinics and hospitals with the Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension are being asked to stop using the product and separate it from other lots or milks of magnesia. They’re also being asked to tell any patients who might’ve taken some doses home about this recall. Patients should return it to the clinic or hospital or call Plastikon.

For questions, call Plastikon Healthcare at 785-330-7100, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.