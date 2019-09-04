A Publix pharmacist gave a strange reason for drug theft. Her license is still suspended

A Florida pot doctor talks about marijuana as medicine Dr. Michelle Weiner is a South Florida pain doctor who prefers to prescribe her patients medical marijuana instead of opioids. One of her patients, Paul Messer, says medical marijuana has helped reduce his tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Michelle Weiner is a South Florida pain doctor who prefers to prescribe her patients medical marijuana instead of opioids. One of her patients, Paul Messer, says medical marijuana has helped reduce his tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease.

A Publix pharmacist has had her license suspended after, the Florida Department of Health says, she admitted taking Xanax, Percocet, Vicodin, and Tylenol with codeine.

Lakeland resident Xuan Tran claimed she took the drugs because she was being extorted by unwanted tenants.

That’s according to the emergency suspension order (ESO) the DOH dropped on the license Tran has had since October 2008.

The ESO said the pharmacy manager at a Mulberry Publix found a bottle of Adderall missing after a July 12 audit.. Tran said she didn’t take the Adderall, but between February and May in 2018 she took at least 120 Tramadol tablets; 120 Xanax tablets; 40 Tylenol with codeine No. 3 tablets; five tablets of Percocet and Vicodin each.

“Tran stated that she took these drugs from her employer because she had unwanted tenants in her home who refused to leave unless she provided drugs to them,” the ESO states.

A check of Polk County property and court records shows Tran owns a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Lakeland. On April 19, Tran filed to evict Alisa Horse, Jessica Davis, Ruben Quintana, Christa Beck, Aaron Walton, David Bay, Hopper Prescott and Raven Marie Horse.

On May 20 and May 31, Tran got default judgments for “ejectment” of all eight. All but Davis and Alisa Horse were out by June 3.

Still, when Publix double-checked Tran’s confession and found those drugs unaccounted for in similar amounts to Tran’s confession, the company fired her.