Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Monday: 608 deaths added, nearly half in the past two weeks

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 5,775 more COVID-19 cases and 608 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,586,802 confirmed COVID cases and 55,619 deaths.

Of the deaths added Monday, about 87%, occurred over the past 28 days and about 48% occurred in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 222 deaths and 4,529 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There were 4,847 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Monday report. This data is reported from 257 Florida hospitals. That is 132 fewer patients than Sunday’s report, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.5% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 8.7% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,307 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 41. That represents about 20.6% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 21.05% the previous day.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and was a 2020-2021 Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service