Need a COVID booster? Pfizer now available at drive-thru and walk-up sites in Broward

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available for people 65 and older and for other high-risk groups at all drive-thru and walk-up sites in Broward County.

People eligible for the booster can get the shot at least six months after completing Pfizer’s two-dose series. Anyone who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is not eligible.

Besides seniors and long-term care facility residents, anyone 18 and older who has a health condition that makes them high risk for severe COVID illness can get the booster. That includes people diagnosed with asthma, diabetes and obesity.

Anyone 18 and older whose job makes them high risk for being exposed to COVID-19 and falling ill with the disease can also get the shot. This includes healthcare workers, teachers and grocery store workers.

Like with the initial two-dose vaccine, anyone who wants to get a third shot at one of the health department sites in Broward will need to sign a consent form that includes self-screening questions.

The sites don’t take appointments — just show up and wait in line. Most of the government-run sites in Broward County are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car, and a a few are drive-thru.

Walk-up sites include C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Vizcaya Park in Miramar and Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

Drive-thru sites include Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Pompano Beach Citi Centre, and Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale.

For a full list of vaccine sites and their hours of operations, visit https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx

The Pfizer booster is also available through retail pharmacies including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Winn-Dixie and Walmart.

Miami-Dade is also planning to offer the booster at its county-run sites and is in the process of finalizing plans.

If you want to get your shot at a store in Florida, keep in mind that it will depend on availability. To schedule an appointment or to check a specific store’s availability, visit the retailer’s website.