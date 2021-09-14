Radio host who called for vaccine boycott and ridiculed masks dies of COVID in Colorado

Bob Enyart, a right-wing online radio host in Colorado, has died of COVID-19 after promoting a vaccine boycott and ridiculing face masks, his co-host said. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A self-described “right-wing religious fanatic” online radio host in Colorado who battled COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates has died of coronavirus, his co-host said.

Bob Enyart and his wife, Cheryl, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, according to a Facebook post by Denver Bible Church, where he was a pastor.

Both had refused COVID-19 vaccines over concerns about the process to develop them, according to the website of his online Real Science Radio show.

“I’m sure he’d do the same thing all over again,” his co-host, Fred Williams, told KUSA.

Williams called Enyart “kind and humble” in announcing his death Monday on Facebook.

“Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams wrote. “Heaven’s gain has left an enormous hole here on earth.”

Enyart won a lawsuit against the state of Colorado over mask mandates and capacity limits in churches in October, The Denver Post reported.

He more recently urged a boycott of COVID-19 vaccines “to further increase social tension,” KUSA reported.

On his website, Enyart called government officials who promoted face masks “nazis” and “mask-mandating control-freak bureaucrats.” He also promoted misinformation about face masks, falsely claiming they restricted oxygen and lowered IQs.

More than 99% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States have involved people who are not vaccinated against the virus, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on “Meet The Press” July 4.

Hospitals across the United States are being flooded with new COVID patients, with many running out of intensive-care unit beds.

“We can’t do this forever,” Dr. Matthew Payne of Oklahoma told KOKH. “We’re drowning.”

More than 225 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 4.6 million deaths as of Sept. 14, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has had more than 41 million confirmed cases with more than 662,000 deaths.