A Florida deputy died from COVID, and a vaccine site popped up at his funeral service

Polk County Sheriff Office

For the last few months, Florida officials have been bringing COVID-19 vaccines to places where many people gather like concerts and malls to make it easier for someone to get a shot.

On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office hosted a pop-up at a location at an unusual venue that could put things into perspective: the funeral of 32-year-old Polk County Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead. The father of five died from COVID-19 complications on Aug. 23 after being in the hospital for several weeks.

The idea behind the pop-up: If you loved Broadhead, honor his memory by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Chris set the example for others to follow,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during the memorial service. “It is my prayer that we never forget the man who was selfless and genuinely intelligent. After all, he had to be — he was a Florida Gator. And you know, I think if Chris were here with us today, he’d look around the room and say, ‘Get the vaccine.’”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Broadhead’s family requested for the vaccine pop-up to be held at the Victory Church in Lakeland after the services, according to WFLA.

Broadhead served with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since November 2011. During his nearly 10 years of service, he received several honors including a Medal of Valor in 2013 and a Meritorious Service Medal in 2017. He’s the first COVID-19 death at the sherif’s office, according to WFLA. He was given full law enforcement honors, including a flyover and 21-gun salute.

A day after Broadhead’s death, Judd told WFLA that the healthy deputy was a “poster child for how deadly” COVID-19 is. He did not say if Broadhead was vaccinated.

The sheriff also wrote a letter urging the community to get the shot following the tragedy.

“As you weigh the evidence of whether to get the vaccine, I ask that you consider not only your best interest, but also that of your family and friends who love you and need you healthy and in their lives,” Judd wrote in the letter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Broadhead was given full law enforcement honors, including a flyover and 21-gun salute. He is survived by his wife, three stepchildren, and two daughters, ages 2 and 1.

For anyone interested in getting vaccinated, Pfizer’s vaccine is fully authorized for people 16 and older. It is still under emergency use authorization for kids 12 to 15. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine are under emergency use authorization and are for people 18 and older.