Pfizer COVID vaccine just got full FDA approval. Where to get it in Miami-Dade, Broward

Do you want to be on Team Pfizer now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been given full FDA approval?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available in more than a dozen locations across South Florida and can be given to people as young as 12. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccines are for those 18 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart and now has a new name: Comirnaty. Some people who are immunocompromised may also be eligible for a third dose at least a month after their second dose.

It’s usually easier to get all of your necessary doses at the same place, but if needed, you can get your doses at different locations, based on supply or available appointments.

Here’s where to get your Pfizer shot:

Where to get Pfizer COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade and Broward

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available at county-run sites and in select pharmacies across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Some hospitals, urgent care centers, clinics and doctors’ offices might also have shots in stock.

Most, if not all, of the county-run sites in Miami-Dade County offer Pfizer, and all of the Florida Department of Health-run sites in Broward County offer Pfizer.

Some Miami-Dade sites may also have the Moderna or J&J vaccine, so the one you get could depend on availability. Vaccine sites in Miami-Dade include Tropical Park, Miami-Dade College North campus and Zoo Miami. Appointments are recommended.

Broward vaccine sites include C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale and Vizcaya Park in Miramar. None of the sites take appointments so you can just show up and wait in line.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward have online locators to help find a vaccine site near you. They also have information including if the site is drive-through or walk-up (wait standing in line instead of in your car) and what hours of operation. Miami-Dade’s locator also provides info on which COVID vaccine the site offers and how to make an appointment.

For Miami-Dade homebound vaccinations, register through the website and someone will contact you to schedule an appointment. For more information, call 833-930-3672 or email homeboundvaccines@cdrmaguire.com.

For Broward homebound vaccinations, call 833-930-3672 or email homeboundvaccine@em.myflorida.com.

How to find a Florida pharmacy that has Pfizer

Retail pharmacies across Florida, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, are also offering COVID-19 vaccines. The best way to secure your first-dose is by scheduling an appointment. Walk-ins are usually accepted, but depend on supply. And if you’re looking for a third Pfizer dose, keep in mind that some retailers only accept walk-ins.

Navarro Discount Pharmacies, CVS y mas, and select traditional CVS stores usually have Pfizer. Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Walmart, Walgreens, and Sam’s Club sometimes have Pfizer and at times a different vaccine. Vaccine availability also differs at Costco.

What about Publix?

The only stores in Florida that offer Pfizer, at least for now, are in Brevard, Duval, Orange, and Polk counties. Publix stores in South Florida, including in the Keys and in Palm Beach County, have Moderna.

If you want to find a pharmacy that has Pfizer before trying to schedule an appointment, use vaccines.gov/search/.

Once you plug in a ZIP Code and set a search radius, search results can be filtered by vaccine brand and by locations that have appointments available. Once you pick a location, the site redirects to the retailer’s website to schedule an appointment.

You can also find a location directly using the retailer’s website:

▪ CVS, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas — CVS.com

▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más — For Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Walgreens — walgreens.com

▪ Walmart and Sam’s Club — For Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/. For Sam’s Club, visit https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

▪ Costco — https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

▪ Publix — publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.