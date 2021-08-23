‘I’m happy that we’re back.’ Miami students return to school, fully masked and no complaints

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho welcomes students as they return to on-site learning while visiting a honors anatomy and physiology class at the new MAST Academy at FIU on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, the first day of school for Miami-Dade Schools. Students, faculty, staff and visitors were required to wear masks inside the school, based on a vote last week by the Miami-Dade School Board. cjuste@miamiherald.com

The last time 16-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez went to school for a full year of in-person learning was when he was in the eighth grade.

In March 2020, his first year of high school, all students in the state were sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next school year, his sophomore year, students were given the choice to go back to in-person learning or remain taking classes remotely, and Rodriguez was among the almost 50% of Miami-Dade public school students who opted to stay home to learn.

He began his junior year at MAST Academy’s Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus Monday, the first day back at school for all roughly 350,000 Miami-Dade public school students.

“I’m happy that we’re back,” Rodriguez said while sitting in teacher Viviana Bermudez’s honors anatomy and physiology class. And, hopefully, we don’t get shut down by the delta variant.”

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge in new cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with daily new case counts topping 20,000 or higher.

Carvalho tours new MAST school at FIU

Touring the school — the first day in its new three-story, $19.7-million building on FIU’s campus — was Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is still bracing for possible penalties for the district for his support of the School Board’s decision to buck Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order and not mandate facial coverings for students and staff.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho welcomes students with fist bumps as they return to on-site learning while visiting an AP environmental science class at the new MAST Academy at FIU on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, the first day of school for Miami-Dade Schools. Students, faculty, staff and visitors were required to wear masks inside the school, based on a vote last week by the Miami-Dade School Board. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

In a 7-1 vote last week, the nine-member School Board imposed a mask mandate for all students, teachers, staff and visitors inside a Miami-Dade public school or facility. The mandate does not apply to outdoor activities such as sports or physical education classes. District 5 Board Member Christi Fraga was not at the meeting.

“People are happy to be back in school after 18 months of isolation,” Carvalho said. “I am thrilled that the sleeping giant is fully awake, and we have 350,000 kids back in school as we speak.”

As of late Monday morning, Carvalho said he has not heard from the DeSantis’ administration regarding its reaction to the mandate. The state’s Department of Education last week threatened to withhold the salaries of Broward and Alachua school board members who voted for mask mandates at their respective districts.

At least seven Florida school districts representing more than 1 million Florida students were defying the governor’s order as of Monday morning, according to the Associated Press. The state contends the districts are violating state law unless they allow parents to opt-out their children for mask wearing for any reason.

In the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts, parents can only opt out with a doctor’s note.

A Leon County judge on Monday began hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by pro-mask parents, who are challenging DeSantis’ order.

No issues with masks, Carvalho says

Carvalho, who had already toured five schools before arriving at MAST, said there were no issues with returning students wearing masks, and no parents confronting schools staff about the mandate.

“On the very first minutes of elementary school, middle and senior high, I saw first-hand teaching and learning taking place in an orderly fashion with no reported disputes or confrontations specific to our protocols,” he said. “It turns out that these have been controversies led by adults that have had no impact on the school environment or learning.”

Carvalho said mandating facial coverings for students and staff was the only safe way to welcome every student back to brick-and-mortar schools, which he said was necessary because so many students fell behind academically over the course of the pandemic.

“Right now, we recognize that after 18 months, that there was a significant learning loss, that there is a very significant unfinished learning problem that needs to be addressed,” he said. “And, what needs to be addressed is for us pivoting away from conversations led by controversies and political statements to teaching and learning and acceleration of students toward their full academic potential.”

Kae’Driona Heath, 17, is in her final year at MAST. She spent all last school year attending class virtually and said she has no problems wearing her mask this year.

“Wearing the mask is for the safety of all of us, to help protect one another, and to not spread the virus,” said Heath, who hopes to attend North Carolina A&T for either journalism or engineering next school year.

Parents happy for students to return

Many parents were also relieved to have their children back in the classroom, and happy to send them to school wearing masks.

Anita Berg’s two children attend MAST: one a first-year student, and the other a senior. Both attended school virtually last year.

“I think parents care more about that than kids do,” Berg said. “They just want to get back to school.”

Carvalho also said there were no issues with buses delivering students to the district’s more than 390 schools.

“We actually had a smoother transportation day on the very first day of school than is on what is a typical day in Miami-Dade throughout the school year,” Carvalho said.

Michael Lovaglio, a 16-year-old junior from North Maimi, said he was excited to see his teachers and friends in person after such a long period of remote schooling.

“I’ve been online for a long time, and I’m just someone who likes being here physically, so it’s good to be back,” Lovaglio said.

Carvalho said he was also happy that the school year began with almost all segments of the district’s staff, from teachers to custodians to police officers, working under contracts their unions negotiated with the administration.

“All systems are go and all operations are in effect without any critical issues. We are fully staffed in our schools. Actually, our teacher staffing pattern is stronger than it was pre-pandemic. We have fewer vacancies on the first day of school than we had two years ago, which is truly remarkable,” he said.

Carvalho said the need for the mask mandate will be evaluated daily. The district could relax it and other health and safety protocols if positivity rates for the coronavirus begin to decline.

Already, he and his staff are hoping to relax existing protocols for quarantining if a student comes into contact with someone who contracts COVID-19. As of Monday, the rules are that a student must quarantine for 10 days if asymptomatic before returning to school.

District officials are expected to meet with the Florida Department of Health Wednesday to discuss lowering the time an asymptomatic student who is also vaccinated must stay away from school to five days. Asymptomatic unvaccinated students would be able to return to class after seven days, Carvalho hopes.

“But, we’ll get to that point after our conversation with the health department,” he said.

While most students in Miami-Dade went to their first day of class in person, more than 3,000 students have enrolled in the district’s home-school program, Miami-Dade Virtual Academy. And, its other online option, Miami-Dade Online Academy, has about 400 students this year, Carvalho said.

“I suspect that one of the largest schools in Miami-Dade will actually be a virtual school — Miami-Dade’s VIrtual Academy, which is poised to grow close to 4,000 students,” Carvalho said. “It may actually become the largest high school in the state of Florida.”

Also Monday, Carvalho wanted parents to know that this year, every student is eligible for free breakfast and lunch “no questions asked,” and “without any conditions or qualifiers.”

He said parents with questions about any topic, from transportation to magnet opportunities,” can call the district’s hotine — (305) 995-3000.

“This is the first of 180 days, and the countdown begins right now,” he said.