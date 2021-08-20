State gives Broward County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask order

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks during an October press conference at Bayview Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale where he and Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, announced a plan to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers. Getty Images

Broward County and Alachua County school board members who voted to impose a mask mandate could start losing their monthly pay as soon as next week unless they reverse their policy.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Friday issued the warning, saying he would begin withholding an amount equal to their salaries each month until they comply with the state’s parental rights law and school mask order.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” Corcoran said. “These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

Corcoran said the penalties would be the “initial consequences” for their actions. The State Board of Education on Tuesday directed Corcoran to investigate the conduct of the districts’ school officials and floated the possibility of removing school officials from office or having their pay withheld as a consequence.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The penalties come as a growing number of Florida school districts require students to wear masks in schools unless they have a medical reason not to. In total, there are five districts — Miami-Dade, Broward and Hillsborough districts, the three largest in the state in that order — that have defied the state’s orders. The Orange and Sarasota county school boards also are considering a mask mandate.

President Joe Biden is supporting the school districts who are defying the state, and has threatened legal action against governors that prevent school officials from imposing mask mandates. In a memorandum on Wednesday, Biden made specific reference to governors who threaten to withhold school officials’ pay.

“We’re not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children,” Biden said at a news conference Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.