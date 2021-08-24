Do you need a mask in the library or city rec center? In South Florida, COVID rules vary

People wearing facial masks lined up at Presidente Supermarket in Little Havana following the CDC and Miami-Dade County safety guidelines amid the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. pportal@miamiherald.com

Need to check out a book? Visit city hall for a meeting? Go to a government-owned recreational center for a class?

If any of those activities are your plans, you may want to keep a mask handy.

Many municipalities across South Florida are again requiring masks, as COVID continues to spread at an alarming rate. And some are closing their indoor facilities and requiring people to pay bills and conduct other city business online.

Florida has seen a large increase in cases during the third peak of the pandemic. The state has broken numerous records for highest new increases in daily cases in August alone.

Here’s a look at which municipalities have mask mandates:

Miami-Dade County

Last month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava instituted a mask mandate for employees and visitors going inside county facilities including county hall, libraries and courts.

The county had ditched the mandate in May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those who were vaccinated didn’t have to mask-up indoors.

Miami Beach

Masks are mandatory in all Miami Beach indoor city facilities regardless of vaccination status, officials say. All employees and visitors are required to wear masks.

“Ensuring the safety and health of Miami Beach residents, visitors and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic remains the city’s most important objective,” the city says on its website.

Broward County

Since July 30, all employees and visitors to Broward County facilities have to wear facial coverings indoors.

The county encourages people to practice social distancing whenever possible.

Davie

On Aug. 4, a mandate was put in place requiring all employees and visitors to its indoor facilities to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The town provides disposable masks to visitors at Davie Town Hall, Pine Island Multipurpose Center, Public Safety Complex, and other town buildings. Visitors who refuse to wear a mask may be asked to leave.

Hollywood

The city of Hollywood of closed all city indoor activities and recreation to the public due to the spike in COVID cases and “elevated risk to public health.”

The city is encouraging people to use online services found here.

Miramar

City administration reinstated mask restrictions for city buildings.

Monroe County

On Aug. 18, the Monroe County Commission voted to require employees and visitors to wear facial coverings inside county buildings unless someone can maintain social distancing or has a documented medical condition that prevents wearing them.

Key West

Since Aug. 2, the city of Key West has required visitors and staff to wear masks inside government buildings. The city also encourages people to practice social distancing at public meetings.