Florida COVID update for Thursday: 1,878 new cases, 49 resident deaths, lower positivity

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday announced 1,878 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 52 new deaths. Of those who died, 49 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,329,867 coronavirus cases and 37,717 deaths. Among those who died, 36,973 were residents and 744 were nonresidents.

The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.33% to 3.15%.

Nearly 8.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 287 new cases and 15 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 501,926 cases and 6,472 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 358,007 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,212,839 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.85% to 2.09%. The 14-day average was 2.77% on Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade’s New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 208 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 245,303 cases and 3,079 deaths.

In Broward, 219,369 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 787,393 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 1.56% to 2.51%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 100 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,813 cases and 2,883 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 136,969 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 612,147 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 1.99% to 2.28%

▪ Monroe County reported 14 new cases and one new death. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,106 cases and 52 deaths.

In Monroe, 9,197 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 33,892 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 0.99% to 6.01%.

▪ Manatee County reported 27 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic total at 39,965 cases and 689 deaths.

In Manatee, 32,642 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 156,445 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.45% to 2.23%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 1,792 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 291; Broward, 207; Palm Beach, 101; Monroe, zero; and Manatee, 19, the agency said.