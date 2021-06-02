Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 1,234 cases, 56 deaths, lower positivity rate

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,234 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 56 new deaths. Of those who died, 55 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,327,989 coronavirus cases and 37,665 deaths. Among those who died, 36,924 were residents and 741 were nonresidents.

The state’s percent positivity decreased from 3.89% to 3.33%.

More than 8.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 216 new cases and 17 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 501,639 cases and 6,457 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.62% to 2.85%.

▪ Broward County reported 59 new cases and 12 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 245,095 cases and 3,079 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 2.13% to 1.56%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 57 new cases and zero new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 148,713 cases and 2,881 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.90% to 1.99%.

▪ Monroe County reported one new case and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,092 cases and 51 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 0.86% to 0.99%.

▪ Manatee County reported 25 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic total at 39,938 cases and 688 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.35% to 4.45%.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 1,834 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 291; Broward, 222; Palm Beach, 105; Monroe, zero; and Manatee, 20, the agency said.

This report will be updated.