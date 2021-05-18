Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 94 more resident deaths, highest in over a month

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 2,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 97 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents, the highest death increase since March.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,296,785 coronavirus cases and 36,954 deaths. Among those who died, 36,227 were residents and 727 were nonresidents.

Before Tuesday’s resident death increase, March 26 saw the highest rise with 159 reported.

More than 7.5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 554 new cases and 14 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 495,921 cases and 6,333 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 218 new cases and 14 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 242,417 cases and 3,026 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 118 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 146,951 cases and 2,827 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,040 cases and 49 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,344 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 433; Broward, 299; Palm Beach, 147; and Monroe, 3, the agency said.

This story will be updated.