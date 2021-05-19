Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 2,811 new cases, 45 more deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 2,811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 45 new deaths. Of those who died, 44 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,299,596 coronavirus cases and 36,999 deaths. Among those who died, 36,271 were residents and 728 were nonresidents.

More than 7.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 501 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 496,422 cases and 6,334 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 218 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 242,635 cases and 3,031 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 165 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,116 cases and 2,832 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added nine new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 2,273 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 415; Broward, 279; Palm Beach, 150; and Monroe, 4, the agency said.

This story will be updated.