Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 2,811 new cases, 45 more deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 2,811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 45 new deaths. Of those who died, 44 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,299,596 coronavirus cases and 36,999 deaths. Among those who died, 36,271 were residents and 728 were nonresidents.

More than 7.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 501 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 496,422 cases and 6,334 deaths.

Broward County reported 218 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 242,635 cases and 3,031 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 165 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 147,116 cases and 2,832 deaths.

Monroe County added nine new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 2,273 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 415; Broward, 279; Palm Beach, 150; and Monroe, 4, the agency said.

This story will be updated.

