Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,976 cases added, lowest in more than a month

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the lowest count recorded since last month. The state also announced 59 new deaths. Of those who died, 58 were residents.

Monday’s case count is the lowest reported since April 12, when 1,613 cases were added. Mondays, like Sundays, usually have a lower case count because fewer data is processed during the weekend. Testing information was not immediately available.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,293,980 coronavirus cases and 36,857 deaths. Among those who died, 36,133 were residents and 724 were nonresidents.

More than 7.5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 464 new cases and 15 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 495,367 cases and 6,319 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 185 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 242,199 cases and 3,012 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 118 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 146,833 cases and 2,826 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added no new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,038 cases and 49 deaths.

