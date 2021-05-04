Miami International Airport offering COVID-19 vaccines to Florida passengers, employees

Starting Monday, anyone who lives or works in Florida will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while waiting for their next flight at Miami International Airport. So can airport employees, their family and friends.

First dose Pfizer vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14 at two different locations in the airport:

▪ Concourse D (American Airlines area), 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1, which is visible from the curbside area., and is pre-security.

▪ 75 Bus Road (MIA taxi overflow lot). This is a drive-thru location.

Second doses will be available at the same locations on June 1 to June 4 and on June 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Remember, Pfizer’s vaccine is for people 16 and older and requires two shots, 21 days apart. Teens 16 and 17 years old will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination to sign a consent form and confirm their age. You will be asked if you live or work in Florida. If you say yes, you can get a shot.

Breaking news ! Starting May 10, MIA will be offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to:

Airport employees

Employees' family & friends

Travelers who live & work in Florida



Learn more : https://t.co/TcNC0FnRHA #MIACares pic.twitter.com/XRRjp4OuRB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) May 4, 2021

“We are committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for those who live and work in Miami-Dade to get vaccinated, which is why I am so excited that we will soon be vaccinating at MIA, the daily workplace for more than 36,000 of our travel industry employees,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release. “Vaccination is our single best tool to beat this pandemic and truly get our community and our economy back to normal.”

Appointments are not required — which means you can just show up and wait in line. To preregister for a shot, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014. For TTY, call 711 (Florida Relay Service) or email 311@miamidade.gov for assistance.

If you don’t want to or are unable to get your second dose at the airport, don’t worry. There are several South Florida locations that will administer second dose Pfizer shots, even if you received your first shot elsewhere.