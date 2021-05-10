Florida COVID update for Monday: 2,296 cases added, lowest recorded in nearly a month

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest recorded in nearly a month. The state also announced 53 new deaths. Of those who died, 52 were residents.

Monday’s case count is the lowest reported since April 12 when 1,613 cases were added. Testing information was not immediately available.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,272,102 coronavirus cases and 36,498 deaths. Among those who died, 35,783 were residents and 715 were nonresidents.

More than 7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 529 new cases and seven deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 491,028 cases and 6,259 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 202 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 240,143 cases and 2,965 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 154 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 145,485 cases and 2,797 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,988 cases and 49 deaths.

