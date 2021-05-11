Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 3,263 new cases, 49 more deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 3,263 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 49 new deaths. Of those who died, 48 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,275,365 coronavirus cases and 36,547 deaths. Among those who died, 35,831 were residents and 716 were nonresidents.

More than 7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 675 new cases and 14 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 491,703 cases and 6,273 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 336 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 240,479 cases and 2,965 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 172 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 145,657 cases and 2,801 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,998 cases and 49 deaths.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,746 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 437; Broward, 383; Palm Beach, 187; and Monroe, 1, the agency said.

This story will be updated.