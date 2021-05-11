Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 3,263 new cases, 49 more deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 3,263 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 49 new deaths. Of those who died, 48 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,275,365 coronavirus cases and 36,547 deaths. Among those who died, 35,831 were residents and 716 were nonresidents.

More than 7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 675 new cases and 14 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 491,703 cases and 6,273 deaths.

Broward County reported 336 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 240,479 cases and 2,965 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 172 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 145,657 cases and 2,801 deaths.

Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,998 cases and 49 deaths.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,746 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 437; Broward, 383; Palm Beach, 187; and Monroe, 1, the agency said.

This story will be updated.

