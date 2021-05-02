Florida COVID update for Sunday: 3,841 cases, 31 deaths, 6.3 million now fully vaccinated

Sunday’s Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report showed 3,841 new cases, the lowest case number since Monday, and 31 total deaths

Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends. Sunday and Monday are the only two days since April 13 under 4,000 new cases.

For the coronavirus pandemic, Florida reports 2,242,778 cases, 35,268 resident deaths and 35,968 total deaths.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 23,088 people have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 6,328,296 people are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 4,935 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 834,860 in Miami-Dade are fully vaccinated.

▪ Broward: Another 1,878 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 569,769.

▪ Palm Beach: After 3,087 people completed their vaccine treatment, 462,538 in Palm Beach County have completed a vaccine regimen.

▪ Monroe: Another 10 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 25,003 have done so.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 786 more people who tested positive and seven more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 485,300 cases and 6,182 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 475 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 237,067 cases and 2,904 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 228 new cases (143,709 for the pandemic) and zero deaths (2,770).

▪ Monroe County reported eight new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,924 cases and 49 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:31 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 3,076 people hospitalized, a statistically negligible nine less than than 1:46 p.m. Saturday. In South Florida, compared to Saturday, Miami-Dade was down 30 people to 463; Broward, down eight to 426; Palm Beach, up three to 207; and Monroe stayed at one.