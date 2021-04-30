Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,306 new cases and 77 resident deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,306 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 81 new deaths. Of those who died, 77 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,233,518 coronavirus cases and 35,858 deaths. Among those who died, 35,161 were residents and 697 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 89,385 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 5.73%.

More than six million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 928 new cases and 18 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 483,371 cases and 6,159 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.5% to 5.37%. The 14-day positivity average on Thursday was 6.62%.

▪ Broward County reported 636 new cases — the second consecutive day with the same number — and nine new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 235,971 cases and 2,894 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.52% to 5.72%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 300 new cases and three deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 143,129 cases and 2,770 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5% to 5.04%.

▪ Monroe County added 16 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,898 cases and 49 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 4.9% to 6.64%.

F lorida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:16 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,156 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 504; Broward, 432; Palm Beach, 198; and Monroe, one, the agency said.