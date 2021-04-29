Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,666 new cases, 54 resident deaths

Sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the Miami Children’s Museum as it gets ready to reopen its doors to the public on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. pportal@miamiherald.com

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,666 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 55 new deaths. Of those who died, 54 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,228,212 coronavirus cases and 35,777 deaths. Among those who died, 35,084 were residents and 693 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 89,385 residents tested on Wednesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 5.76% to 5.73%.

About six million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,046 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic totals at 482,443 cases and 6,141 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.19% to 5.5%. The 14-day positivity average on Wednesday was 6.75%.

▪ Broward County reported 636 new cases and reduced its death count by one, without explanation, putting its pandemic totals at 235,335 cases and 2,885 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 4.9% to 5.52%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 373 new cases and seven deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 142,829 cases and 2,767 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.87% to 5%.

▪ Monroe County added 15 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,882 cases and 49 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.24% to 4.9%.

F lorida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 11:02 a.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 3,220 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 526; Broward, 440; Palm Beach, 203; and Monroe, zero, the agency said.