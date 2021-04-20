Coronavirus
Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 67 deaths and 5,645 new cases
Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 67 new deaths. Of those who died, five were residents.
The state has recorded a known total of 2,178,783 coronavirus cases and 35,209 deaths. Among those who died, 34,533 were residents and 676 were nonresidents.
More than five million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.
COVID-19 in Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,346 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 472,941 cases and 6,058 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 568 new cases and eight deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 229,641 cases and 2,792 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County reported 280 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 139,479 cases and 2,725 deaths.
▪ Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,757 cases and 50 deaths.
Florida COVID-19 hospitalization
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.
Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.
As of 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,478 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 635; Broward, 511; Palm Beach, 221; and Monroe, 3, the agency said.
This breaking news article will be updated.
