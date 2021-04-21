Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,571 new cases and 83 resident deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 85 new deaths. Of those who died, 83 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,184,354 coronavirus cases and 35,294 deaths. Among those who died, 34,616 were residents and 678 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 88,752 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.89% to 6.62%.

More than 5.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,128 new cases and one new death, putting its pandemic totals at 474,069 cases and 6,059 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.79% to 6.5%.

▪ Broward County reported 671 new cases and 21 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 230,312 cases and 2,813 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.84% to 5.78%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 367 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 139,846 cases and 2,725 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.86% to 5.56%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,778 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 2.43% to 7.76%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,459 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 616; Broward, 519; Palm Beach, 226; and Monroe, 3, the agency said.