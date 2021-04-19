Coronavirus
Overflow of COVID vaccines means there will be one-day, walk-up event in North Miami
A vaccine surplus allows North Miami to have a one-day, walk-up, while-shots-last vaccine event Tuesday.
Here are the details:
When and Where?
Tuesday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Griffing Community Center, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami
Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Pfizer.
How many shots are available?
150.
Who is eligible?
Florida residents, 18 and over. Teens aged 16 or 17 can be vaccinated with a parent or guardian present.
Comments