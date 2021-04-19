Want a COVID-19 vaccine right now? Here are 5 pop-ups in South Florida for the day

Pfizer one-day pop-ups are opening Monday in Hialeah, Homestead, Hialeah Gardens, Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach.

Each pop-up can give up to 400 doses of Pfizer, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees vaccine distribution. The sites don’t take appointments, so just show up and wait in line.

Who can get Pfizer’s vaccine in Florida?

Pfizer’s vaccine is for people 16 and older. Proof of Florida residency is required. Teens 16 and 17 will need to show proof of their age (driver’s license or birth certificate or current passport) and have a parent or legal guardian with them to fill out a consent form.

The form can be downloaded at the Florida Department of Health’s website.

Where are the Pfizer pop-ups in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties?

▪ 7450 W. Fourth St. in Hialeah — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out

▪ 8715 NW 119 St. in Hialeah Gardens — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out

▪ 675 N. Homestead Blvd. in Homestead — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out (This site is in partnership with Fraternal Order of the Police)

▪ 1103 NE 33rd St in Pompano Beach — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out (This site is in partnership with Feeding South Florida)

▪ 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out (This site is in partnership with Feeding South Florida)

All of the sites will return to the same locations after 21 days to give the second Pfizer shot.

Generally, the state would have given Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine at these one-day pop-ups, but couldn’t because of the J&J pause the federal government called for while it investigates reports of rare blood clots.