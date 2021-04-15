Florida COVID update for Thursday: 6,762 cases, 74 deaths. Miami-Dade tops 6,000 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 10 fewer than a day earlier.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Thursday announced 74 new resident deaths — a jump of 30 compared to Wednesday’s report and the most in one day in about two weeks.

▪ Florida reported the results of 101,372 residents tested on Wednesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 7.44% to 6.66%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,148,448 coronavirus cases and 34,907 deaths. Among those who died, 34,238 were residents and 665 were nonresidents.

▪ More than 4.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,443 new cases. The county added 18 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 466,000 cases and 6,014 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 390,034 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 631,709 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 6.87% to 7.22%. The 14-day average was 7.27% on Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 702 new cases and eight new deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 226,054 cases and 2,741 deaths.

In Broward, 278,641 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 422,026 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.32% to 6.08%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 420 new cases and four new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 137,552 cases and 2,708 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 204,795 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 357,960 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.86% to 5.66%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,695 cases and 50 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,698 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 18,301 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.42% to 6.13%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 3,273 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 603; Broward, 471; Palm Beach, 204; and Monroe, five, the agency said.