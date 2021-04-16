Florida COVID update for Friday: State hits 35,000 deaths and adds 7,296 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 7,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Friday announced 92 new resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 106,502 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.66% to 6.83%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,155,744 coronavirus cases and 35,000 deaths. Among those who died, 34,330 were residents and 670 were nonresidents.

▪ More than 4.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,464 new cases. The county added 15 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 467,464 cases and 6,029 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.22% to 6.71%. The 14-day average was 7.28% on Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report, inching up from 7.27% the day before.

▪ Broward County reported 936 new cases and 21 new deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 226,990 cases and 2,762 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 6.08% to 7.12%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 511 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 138,063 cases and 2,715 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.66% to 6.12%.

▪ Monroe County added 16 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,711 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.13% to 5.1%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,263 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 598; Broward, 495; Palm Beach, 200; and Monroe, six, the agency said.