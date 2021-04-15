Coronavirus

A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up is opening at a Miami-Dade public library. How to register

People 16 and older can now preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination at a pop-up that is opening at Westchester Regional Library Saturday.

The pop-up is offering first dose Pfizer shots by appointment only, according to the Miami-Dade Public Library System. The site will be open Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 9445 SW 24 Street (Coral Way).

As a reminder, Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots, 21 days apart.

To pre-register for an appointment, email your name, address, date of birth and phone number to District10@miamidade.gov.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
