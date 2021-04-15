A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up is opening at a Miami-Dade public library. How to register

People 16 and older can now preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination at a pop-up that is opening at Westchester Regional Library Saturday.

The pop-up is offering first dose Pfizer shots by appointment only, according to the Miami-Dade Public Library System. The site will be open Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 9445 SW 24 Street (Coral Way).

As a reminder, Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots, 21 days apart.

To pre-register for an appointment, email your name, address, date of birth and phone number to District10@miamidade.gov.