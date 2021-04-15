Coral Gables Library is closing for renovations. Where do you vote now? We have answers

A group of people enter the Coral Gables Library to cast votes on Nov. 1, 2020. The library at 3443 Segovia St. is closing for 18 months for renovations but will be open for runoff elections on April 27, 2021 in the commission race and for early voting on April 24-25, 2021. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Get ready for a new look for the old Coral Gables Library.

Plans to renovate the Coral Gables Branch Library have been discussed since at least 2017 when outgoing Commissioner Pat Keon first began pushing for a sprucing-up of the popular community hub, according to Coral Gables Magazine.

Just hours after the library served as a voting precinct — Commissioner Vince Lago defeated Keon to become the Gables’ mayor-elect on Tuesday, April 13 — that reboot becomes reality.

The city announced Wednesday that the library at 3443 Segovia St., which is a part of the Miami-Dade Public Library System, will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Following will be 18 months of renovations in a $3 million county-funded project.

“This is good news for Coral Gables residents that visit and use its services since the building is more than 50-years old,” said Coral Gables’ spokeswoman Martha Pantin.

So what does this mean for residents and readers in South Florida who turned to the spacious city gem? Here are answers to some questions.

Where will the temporary library be?

▪ The Coral Gables Library temporarily relocates to 308 Miracle Mile on Monday, April 19. This is next door to the vacated California Pizza Kitchen, a hop-skip from the Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre just across the street. There are parking garages behind the building on Andalusia Avenue near the Publix and along the Mile.

What are the hours at the temporary Miracle Mile library?

▪ The library’s operating hours are 9:30 a.m.-8 pm. Monday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The same as the original Segovia location, Pantin said.

I want to vote in the runoff election on April 27. Where do I go?

▪ If the original library at 3443 Segovia is your go-to destination for voting, nothing changes. Not yet, anyway. For the Coral Gables runoff elections on Tuesday, April 27, the old library remains a voting site. Early voting and mail-in ballot drop-off will take place at the Segovia site on April 24 and 25 for all Coral Gables registered voters.

▪ In case you need an elections reminder, no candidates received more than 50% of the votes cast in the Group Two and Group Three commission races on April 13. The top two vote-getters will be in the runoff on April 27.

▪ In Group Two that means community activist Rhonda Anderson and retired banker Jose Valdés-Fauli face each other. In Group Three, CPA Javier Baños and attorney and community leader Kirk Menendez compete.

▪ What about the next election? The next scheduled countywide election is in August 2022. According to Pantin, “the county is hoping construction would be far enough along that they are able to use the original Segovia branch library as a precinct.” Any changes to that plan will be announced well ahead of that election.

What will the ‘new’ library look like?

▪ The renovations will include a new roof, impact windows, upgrades to the air-conditioning system, restored lobby tile and service desk, according to the city.

You will also see new furniture with device-charging ports, a renovated auditorium with a new projection system, new and updated shelving, expanded study areas, lounge seating for reading, technology booths for the young adult area, additional public computers, upgraded Wi-Fi, an interactive screen and a Lego wall in the children’s area.

The library redo also aims to go green with new energy-efficient LED lighting. And since we’re always looking for a place to plug in our phones and laptops and other electronics to recharge, expect an updated electrical system with more outlets throughout the space.

Barbie Freeman from the Momentum Dance Company acts as the Angel during a performance of Hansel and Gretel at the Coral Gables Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012. The library on Segovia Street is the site of many cultural events. ALLISON DIAZ Miami Herald file

What will the temporary branch offer?

▪ The temporary Coral Gables Branch Library location on Miracle Mile will offer existing services users found at the renovating branch. This means books, DVDs and other materials available for checkout, access to public computers and free Wi-Fi, access to printer and copy machine and other services, said Leila Khalil, chief of communications and community engagement for the Miami-Dade Public Library system.

▪ The online library and digital resources are also available anytime from anywhere at www.mdpls.org, Khalil said.

Are there other branch libraries nearby?

▪ Yes, plenty of Miami-Dade public libraries and a number of them are within five miles of the renovating branch on Segovia and the temporary site on Miracle Mile. Among them: the West Flagler Branch at 5050 W. Flagler St., Virrick Park Branch at 3255 Plaza St. and Coconut Grove Branch at 2875 McFarlane Rd.

▪ For a locator list of Miami-Dade public libraries visit the website at www.mdpls.org and click on Locations. Plug in the desired ZIP Code and mileage limits you’re willing to travel.

Want more information?

▪ Email the Miami-Dade Public Library System at customercare@mdpls.org or call 305-442-8706.