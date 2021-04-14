Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 6,772 cases, 44 deaths, a positivity rate under 8%

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 6,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a return to the 6,000 range that was reported on Saturday, April 10. On Tuesday, that figure topped 9,000, which was the most cases since early February.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Wednesday announced 44 new resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 90,357 residents tested on Tuesday. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 8.16% to 7.44%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,141,686 coronavirus cases and 34,829 deaths. Among those who died, 34,164 were residents and 665 were nonresidents.

▪ More than 4.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Wednesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,192 new cases. The county added three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 464,557 cases and 5,996 new deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.76% to 6.87%. The 14-day average was 7.23% on Tuesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 806 new cases and 10 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 225,352 cases and 2,733 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 8.25% to 7.32%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 457 new cases and three new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 137,132 cases and 2,704 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 6.17% to 6.86%.

▪ Monroe County added 12 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,674 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 6.17% to 6.42%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,271 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 608; Broward, 469; Palm Beach, 219; and Monroe, seven, the agency said.

This report will be updated.