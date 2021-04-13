Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 9,068 new cases, the most since Feb. 5

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 9,068 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most since Feb. 5 when the total topped 11,000. Tuesday’s count follows a day in which 1,613 were reported, which was the lowest since October.

Mondays tend to report fewer as less data is processed over the weekend but Sunday was also a day in which foul weather closed some sites.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Tuesday announced 64 new resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 111,942 residents tested on Monday, a rise from a low 24,169 on the stormy day before. The state’s percent positivity increased from 8% to 8.16%, the highest rate on record since Feb. 1.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,134,914 coronavirus cases and 34,784 deaths. Among those who died, 34,120 were residents and 664 were nonresidents.

▪ About 4.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,324 new cases, the most since March 21. The county added 13 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 463,365 cases and 5,993 new deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 376,338 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 604,677 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 9% to 7.76%. The 14-day average was 7.14% on Monday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 1,190 new cases, the most since Jan. 10, and two new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 224,546 cases and 2,723 deaths.

In Broward, 224,546 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 402,268 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 7.48% to 8.25%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 469 new cases and one new death, bringing its cumulative count to 136,675 cases and 2,701 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 199,062 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 346,263 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.99% to 6.17%.

▪ Monroe County added 20 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,662 cases and 50 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,757people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 17,412 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased/decreased from 1.39%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,234 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 601; Broward, 465; Palm Beach, 206; and Monroe, two, the agency said.

This report will be updated.