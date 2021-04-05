Nicklaus Children offering COVID vaccine to teens, young adults. Here’s how to get one

Florida teens and young adults ages 16 to 21 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The change happened on Monday, April 5, to match Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order. The order lowers the vaccination age from 40 to 18, with some vaccination sites also eligible to give doses to teens who are 16 and 17.

Nicklaus Children is giving the Pfizer vaccine — which requires two doses — 21 days apart. It’s the only vaccine authorized for emergency use in people who are at least 16. The Moderna and J&J vaccine is for people 18 and older.

Previously, the South Miami-area hospital was offering vaccines to people in this age group with certain high risk medical conditions. Now, anyone 16 to 21 who lives in Florida can book a slot, regardless if they have a medical condition or not.

What proof does Nicklaus Children need for COVID-19 vaccination?

The child will need to have their parent or legal guardian with them the day of their vaccination. Families will need to show proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license and will also need to show proof of the child’s age (birth certificate or current passport)

Adults 21 and older who are still in the care of a pediatrician or pediatric specialist will also be allowed to request an appointment. However, they will need to have their physician sign a form the hospital has online and submit the document at the time they submit an appointment request.

To check for an appointment, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine.