Looking to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? New pop-up sites open in Miami-Dade County

Several Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups are opening in Miami-Dade County this week.

But the sites won’t stay around for long. Most are opening for one day only.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the J&J vaccine is a single dose, and supplies are limited. None of the South Florida state, county or federally supported sites offer J&J. Only certain pharmacies, such as Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart, occasionally have doses in stock.

So if what you want is J&J, you might want to try snagging one Wednesday or Thursday at the following locations that Feeding South Florida is helping to run.

Feeding South Florida is one of the area’s largest food banks and serves communities in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. The organization has held several food bank events during the pandemic throughout South Florida to help those in need.

These vaccine sites will be following Florida criteria.

So, that means people must have proof of Florida residency and must be 40 years old or older; be healthcare workers with direct patient contact; be long-term care facility residents and staff; or be determined extremely vulnerable by a physician and have the required state form.

J&J pop-up sites in Homestead and Miami Beach on Wednesday, March 31





▪ Miami Beach

Where?: 8700 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

When?: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out

How many doses?: Administering 400 J&J shots

▪ Homestead Air Reserve Park

Where?: 7401 SW New York Ave.

When?: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out

How many doses?: Administering 400 J&J shots

J&J pop-up sites in Hialeah on Thursday, April 1

▪ Amelia Earhart Park

Where?: 401 E 65th Street, Hialeah

When?: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out

Permanent locations to get J&J vaccine

▪ Publix schedules appointments online for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations. To check for slots, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ Select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores offer Johnson & Johnson. Other stores offer Moderna. You cannot pick which vaccine you’ll get because of availability. You’ll see which vaccine is in stock in the online appointment scheduler. To check for slots at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer Johnson & Johnson. Other stores have Pfizer or Moderna. You cannot pick which vaccine you get. To check for slots at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid.