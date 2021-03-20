Walk-in COVID vaccine site with the Johnson & Johnson single shot open in North Miami

Those desiring a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot deal can head for North Miami’s Joe Celestin Center, where that vaccine will be distributed Saturday through Monday.

The City of North Miami says the site at 1525 NW 135th St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday and has 250 doses available each day. Appointments aren’t required, but a valid Florida driver’s license or identification is necessary.

Despite Instagram and Twitter posts from city accounts, including one from Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, that anyone 17 and up could get vaccinated, the city says it’ll stay within the State of Florida guidelines:

▪ 60 years old and up (dropping to 50 on Monday).

▪ People with a physician’s note attesting to extreme vulnerability.

▪ Health care workers with direct patient contact.

▪ K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.

▪ Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.

▪ Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

