Citing slowdown, Miami-Dade opening its vaccination sites to 40+ on March 29

Miami-Dade’s county-run vaccination sites will open to anyone 40 and over on March 29, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday, setting up a more permissive criteria than what Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far allowed.

The news still gives Florida a week to match — or exceed — Miami-Dade’s invitation to younger residents to get vaccinated. DeSantis on Friday said he was moving the statewide age limit to 50 and above on Monday and planned to continue lowering the age restrictions in the coming weeks. Levine Cava said county sites would also open to 50 and over on Monday, and would always be at least as permissive as the state rules.

Miami-Dade runs three appointment-only vaccination sites, at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and the Homestead Sports Complex. People of any age can sign up for the waiting list at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

Levine Cava is the second mayor of a large county to announce its own age restrictions, breaking away from the state rules that had previously set the standard for most local sites. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday the county-run vaccination site at the local convention center would vaccinate anyone 40 and over starting Monday.

At a morning briefing with county commissioners, Levine Cava laid out a plan to open county sites to all adults by the middle of April. She said the county age limit would drop by 10 years every seven days, which would make it 20 and above on April 12.

President Joe Biden has called for states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1.

A combination of state sites (Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park) and federally supported sites (Miami-Dade College North), hospitals, pharmacies and the county’s sites are vaccinating about 18,000 people per day, according to state figures. That’s more than double the 8,500 vaccination daily pace set a month ago. The pace began hitting a plateau about a week ago, and walk-up sites at MDC North and federal-supported neighborhood locations reported less turnout than in prior weeks.

“I believe we have reached a turning point in our vaccination efforts,” Levine Cava said. “We need to aggressively expand vaccine eligibility to more adults... It’s critical that no available vaccines go unused.”

At the briefing, Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz cautioned Levine Cava, the first Democrat elected mayor in 20 years, against breaking with DeSantis, the state’s top Republican, on vaccination strategy.

“Let’s be very cautious,” said Diaz, a Republican and DeSantis ally. “He is the governor.”