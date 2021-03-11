Florida COVID update for Thursday: 5,065 cases, Miami-Dade reports no new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 5,065 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 96 new deaths. Of those who died, 92 were residents.

The state reported no new deaths for Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Broward and Palm Beach were in single digits in the number of new deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,962,651 coronavirus cases and 32,639 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,040 were residents and 599 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 101,363 residents tested on Wednesday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5.21% to 5%.

More than 2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,174 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 423,714 cases and 5,619 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 5.35% to 5.8%. The 14-day positivity average was 6.16% in Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 708 cases and eight deaths, moving its totals to 201,969 cases and 2,520 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 5.35% to 6.01%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 406 new cases and seven deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 124,636 cases and 2,535 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 5.57%. to 4.99%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,059 cases and 47 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 4.31% to 4.71%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 3,149 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 559; Broward, 461; Palm Beach, 228; and Monroe, nine, the agency said.

This story will be updated.