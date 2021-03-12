Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,214 cases, 105 deaths and positivity below 5%

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,214 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 105 new deaths. Of those who died, all were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,967,865 coronavirus cases and 32,744 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,145 were residents and 599 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 105,325 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5% to 4.88%.

More than two million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,189 new cases and 19 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 424,903 cases and 5,638 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.8% to 5.74%. The 14-day positivity average was 6.16% in Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 653 cases and 13 deaths, moving its totals to 202,622 cases and 2,533 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.01% to 5.71%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 449 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 125,085 cases and 2,545 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 115,326 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 206,005 completed the two-dose series and 1,457 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Percent positivity increased from 4.99% to 5.12%.

▪ Monroe County added 25 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,086 cases and 47 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 4.71% to 5.1%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,124 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 565; Broward, 462; Palm Beach, 215; and Monroe, five, the agency said.