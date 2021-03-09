Jackson Health vaccine website crashes, users say, after appointments open up

Jackson Health System’s COVID-19 vaccine registration page crashed Tuesday night, shortly after it released new appointments, according to some on social media.

The crash comes a day after the public health system announced that it would be expanding eligibility to include anyone 16 and over who is considered high-risk because of a medical condition.

One person tweeted, “The website seems to be having some trouble.”

They also included a screenshot of an error message the Jackson website was showing: “We are currently experiencing a high volume of traffic to our online COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduler,” the hospital tweeted just after 7 p.m. “Thank you for your patience at this time.”

Just before 7 p.m., the hospital shared that it would soon “open a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments.” About an hour later, Jackson said all available vaccine appointments were filled.

On Monday, Jackson dropped the minimum age to 16 after it had moved beyond the 13 medical conditions that previously qualified people for a vaccine last week.

It also eliminated most paperwork requirements, allowing anyone who has consulted a physician for any medical condition deemed to put them at risk to qualify for the vaccine.

Other hospitals have also been expanding their eligibility lists as well. As of Tuesday, certain high-risk 16- and 17-year-old patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Memorial Healthcare System announced.