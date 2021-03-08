Florida COVID update for Monday: 861 cases push Miami-Dade’s known total past 420,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,312 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since Halloween. The state also announced 83 new deaths. Of those who died, 81 were residents.

Monday’s single day count is the lowest recorded since Oct. 31 when 2,331 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases because less data is processed during the weekend. Testing information was not immediately available.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,948,307 coronavirus cases and 32,349 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,764 were residents and 585 were nonresidents.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine. So far, 8,076 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 1,933,392 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 861 new cases and two deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 420,340 cases and 5,560 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 496 cases and 12 deaths, moving its totals to 200,139 cases and 2,477 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 216 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 123,520 cases and 2,522 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 19 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,005 cases and 46 deaths.

