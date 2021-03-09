Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,426 cases and more than 120 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 132 new deaths. Of those who died, 125 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,952,733 coronavirus cases and 32,481 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,889 were residents and 592 were nonresidents.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 12,875 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 1,946,615 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,093 new cases and 52 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 421,433 cases and 5,612 deaths.

Broward County added 549 cases and seven deaths, moving its totals to 200,688 cases and 2,484 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 258 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 123,778 cases and 2,523 deaths.

Monroe County added 18 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,023 cases and 46 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

