Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,426 cases and more than 120 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 132 new deaths. Of those who died, 125 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,952,733 coronavirus cases and 32,481 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,889 were residents and 592 were nonresidents.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 12,875 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 1,946,615 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,093 new cases and 52 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 421,433 cases and 5,612 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 549 cases and seven deaths, moving its totals to 200,688 cases and 2,484 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 258 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 123,778 cases and 2,523 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 18 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,023 cases and 46 deaths.

