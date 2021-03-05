Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,975 cases, 135 deaths as 1.9 million complete vaccines

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,975 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 138 total new deaths. Of those who died, 135 were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,936,207 coronavirus cases and 32,093 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,522 were residents and 571 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 116,064 residents tested on Thursday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 5.37% to 5.12%.

About 1.9 million Floridians have completed the vaccination series as more sites open and more people become eligible to receive either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,426 new cases and 19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 417,447 cases and 5,530 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 5.68% to 5.82%.

▪ Broward County added 845 cases and seven deaths, moving its totals to 198,387 cases and 2,438 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 6.14% to 6.28%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 483 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 122,709 cases and 2,510 deaths. Percent positivity decreased from 6.03% to 5.29%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,958 cases and 46 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 5.62% to 6.08%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patient

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:15 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 3,420 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 567; Broward, 476; Palm Beach, 254; and Monroe, 10, the agency said.