COVID-19 rent assistance for Miami tenants has been delayed for weeks. Here’s why

Miami administrators have not yet distributed $14 million in rental assistance because the city might need to hire outside workers to help manage the program and new software to process applications.

In February, commissioners approved plans use federal COVID relief funds to cover a year’s worth of rent and utilities for tenants struggling to pay the bills during the pandemic. Days later, Mayor Francis Suarez led a press conference championing the plan to dole out the relief dollars.

“I think we’ll have it ready in a few days, in about two to three days,” Suarez said on Feb. 16. “But I don’t want to give a firm date because I’m not sure. We’re trying to to help everyone access the program ... there are restrictions because these are federal funds. We need to be able to withstand any audit of the program.”

Weeks later, the following message remains posted on the city website: “Details surrounding the 2021 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program are being finalized. A roll out date will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The holdup: The city needs specialized software to process applications digitally, as required by federal guidelines, and more staff to handle the expected volume of applications.

Applications might not open until after a March 11 commission meeting, when city staffers expect to raise logistical issues with commissioners. Commissioner Ken Russell said George Mensah, Miami’s director of housing and community development, told him outside help may be necessary to run the program.

“It wasn’t scheduled to come back to commission, but it looks like it will. [Mensah] needs a little bit more guidance on how to manage the $14 million,” Russell said on Friday. “He’ll probably be seeking help from a third party. We’ll bring it up as a discussion item on the dais.”

More details should be available after the March 11 meeting.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury allocated the $14 million to Miami under the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress in late December.

Under the rules approved in February, once the program is up and running, the city can provide up to $24,000 for eligible households to pay for rent and utilities. About $12.7 million will go toward rent and utility payments. About $1 million will cover administrative costs, and the rest will fund smaller programs administered by local nonprofits.

To be eligible for the city of Miami’s program, at least one or more individuals in a household must:

▪ Qualify for unemployment or experience a financial hardship due to COVID-19, including a reduction in household income.

▪ Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness

▪ Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. For a one-person household, the income limit for an eligible homeowner is $51,200. For a four-person household, the limit is $73,100. A table with more information on income limits is available on the city’s website.

Once applications open, either an eligible household or a landlord can apply. For approved renters, the funds will be paid directly to the landlord or utility company except in cases where the landlord or utility refuses to participate. In those cases, the payments will be made directly to the tenant. The city will give priority to those who have been unemployed for 90 days or more and those with income at or below 50% of the area median.

Meanwhile, a separate $61 million rent assistance program opened this week for all Miami-Dade County residents outside the cities of Miami and Hialeah. Both cities received their own direct financial aid, so Miami and Hialeah are managing their own programs for residents inside their respective city limits.

Miami-Dade County hired professional services company Nan McKay and Associates, Inc., which is providing dozens of case workers and and operators to manage the program and field questions by phone and online.

For eligible Miami-Dade County residents, applications can be found at http://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page.