Miami to cover one year of rent, utilities for struggling tenants under new program

Miami plans to launch a new relief program that would provide a year’s worth of rent and utilities for struggling tenants who live inside city limits.

On Thursday, the commission voted to dedicate about 90% of the city’s $14 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to emergency rental assistance that will provide up to $24,000 for eligible households. About $12.7 million will go toward rent and utility payments. Applications are not open yet. The city is expected to launch the program soon.

About $1.1 million will pay for administration of the program. Three local nonprofits will receive $100,000 each to help people stay in their homes: Sunshine For All; Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida; and Legal Services of Greater Miami.

To be eligible for the city of Miami’s program, at least one or more individuals in a household must:

▪ Qualify for unemployment or experience a financial hardship due to COVID-19, including a reduction in household income.

▪ Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness

▪ Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. For a one-person household, the income limit for an eligible homeowner is $51,200. For a four-person household, the limit is $73,100. A table with more information on income limits is available on the city’s website.

When applications open, either an eligible household or a landlord can apply online or with a paper application. For approved renters, the funds will be paid directly to the landlord or utility company except in cases where the landlord or utility refuses to participate. In those cases, the payments will be made directly to the tenant.

The city will give priority to those who have been unemployed for 90 days or more and those with income at or below 50% of the area median.

On Jan. 6, The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded the city of Miami the funds under the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress in late December. The package included $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for cities.