Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 136 deaths push resident toll past 31,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 7,179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 140 new deaths. Of those who died, 136 were residents, pushing the resident death toll past 31,000.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,918,100 coronavirus cases and 31,696 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,135 were residents and 561 were nonresidents.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,956 new cases and 32 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 412,908 cases and 5,481 deaths.

Broward County added 897 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 196,114 cases and 2,408 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 358 new cases and six deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 121,226 cases and 2,486 deaths.

Monroe County added 31 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,892 cases and 46 deaths.

