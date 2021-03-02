Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 136 deaths push resident toll past 31,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 7,179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 140 new deaths. Of those who died, 136 were residents, pushing the resident death toll past 31,000.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,918,100 coronavirus cases and 31,696 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,135 were residents and 561 were nonresidents.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,956 new cases and 32 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 412,908 cases and 5,481 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 897 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 196,114 cases and 2,408 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 358 new cases and six deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 121,226 cases and 2,486 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 31 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,892 cases and 46 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.