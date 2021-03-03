Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 6,014 new cases, 132 deaths, daily positivity up

Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 6,014 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 133 total new deaths. Of those who died, 132 were residents, pushing the resident death toll to 31,267.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,924,114 coronavirus cases and 31,829 total deaths. Among those who died, 31,267 were residents and 562 were nonresidents.

On Wednesday, the state reported the results of 81,491 residents tested on Tuesday — a drop from Monday’s 148,412. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.69% to 6.82%.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,868 new cases and 22 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 414,776 cases and 5,503 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 4.87% to 10.07%.

▪ Broward County added 657 cases and 14 deaths, moving its totals to 196,771 cases and 2,422 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 6.10% to 6.62%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 426 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 121,652 cases and 2,490 deaths. Percent positivity increased from 5.41% to 6.41%.

▪ Monroe County added 19 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,911 cases and 46 deaths. Percent positivity decreased 6.36% to 4.46%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said there were 3,597 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 565; Broward, 517; Palm Beach, 259; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

This report will be updated.