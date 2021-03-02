Jackson expands vaccine eligibility to include 3 work groups, at-risk people 50 and over

Jackson Health System will soon begin vaccinating law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older.

The hospital is also lowering its age requirement for at-risk people from 55 to 50. It’s also scrapping a list of 13 medical conditions to include any health condition that makes someone a high risk for COVID complications.

For people with an at-risk condition, a doctor’s note is still required and must be on the physician’s letterhead or prescription pad. The note from the physician must list the patient’s name, the high-risk condition being treated and a recommendation to be vaccinated.

Appointments will open later Tuesday at https://jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/, with vaccinations to begin Wednesday. You must be a Florida resident to get a vaccine.

Jackson Health’s President and CEO Carlos Migoya announced the changes Tuesday during a virtual news conference. The addition of police, firefighters, teachers and other school personnel 50 and older comes a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order making the groups a vaccination priority.

Firefighters and sworn law enforcers will need to show a badge or department ID the day of the appointment. School personnel working at a K-12 school, including substitute teachers and after-school care staff, will need to show a school ID.

Migoya said the hospital is also working directly with police and fire departments as well as with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help sign up eligible employees for vaccine appointments.

Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network will also continue to offer vaccination appointments to seniors 65 and older.

This article will be updated.