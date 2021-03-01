Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,700 cases at one-year mark, the fewest in months

Florida’s Department of Health announced 1,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the fewest reported in months — on Monday, a year since the state reported its first known infections.

The state also announced 150 new deaths. Of those who died, 147 were residents.

Monday’s single-day case count is the lowest reported since Oct. 5, when 1,415 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases than other days of the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. Testing information was not immediately available.

March 1, 2020 is when Florida announced its first two cases of the novel coronavirus. It wasn’t until later that we learned the spread of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State likely began in January, if not earlier, as the Miami Herald previously reported.

Florida has now recorded a known total of 1,910,921 coronavirus cases and 31,556 total deaths. Among those who died, 30,999 were residents and 557 were nonresidents.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 235 new cases and 20 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 410,952 cases and 5,449 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 225 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 195,217 cases and 2,399 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 133 new cases and 23 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 120,868 cases and 2,480 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added four new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,861 cases and 46 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic.

As of 2:47 p.m., the agency said there were 3,686 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 613; Broward, 537; Palm Beach, 257; and Monroe, 4, according to the agency.

This article will be updated.